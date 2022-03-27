Mayor Groisman represents District 5 on the Bal Harbour Village Council. He was elected as Mayor of Bal Harbour in November 2016. Mayor Groisman is a lawyer, writer, speaker, and father to five beautiful girls, he is active in the community on various fronts, including speaking regularly to groups about fighting antisemitism and becoming active and contributing members to society, as well as presenting to attorneys about the intricacies of trademark law.

Mayor Groisman has also been invited to speak on two occasions at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, as a legal scholar on combatting unjust and illegal commercial and academic boycotts. Mayor Groisman also serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Children’s Tumor Foundation and the National Board of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces.

He is also the founder of the law firm Groisman Law, PLLC which focuses primarily on the areas of international commercial litigation and counseling, international anti-corruption and anti-money laundering compliance, international trademark law, and complex commercial litigation.

In 2018, Mayor Groisman was awarded the Pursuit of Justice Award by the prestigious American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists. Mayor Groisman is also a public speaker, writer, and TV analyst on various issues, including those that affect the Jewish community.

It will be interesting to follow the political journey of this young man, I am sure he will give us a lot of pleasant surprises.