The Werdiger family from Melbourne, Australia, has promoted an initiative for Passover that includes 50,000 parcels of matzah and wine to the Jewish communities in 110 different communities in 30 different countries, so that they can celebrate Passover with the holiday spirit. The parcels will be distributed in countries like Tanzania, Rwanda, Namibia, China, Japan, Nicaragua, Laos, Ethiopia and more. The deliveries will be distributed in cooperation with the Jewish Agency, Chabad and Rabbi Daniel Winderbaum.

The Chairman of the Executive of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel: "Following the two challenging years we’ve been through all over the world, we want to thank the Werdiger family from Australia for their donation. Thanks to them, Jews and Israelis abroad will celebrate Passover Seder and I appreciate everyone who took part in the operation of the transport and distribution of the matzah parcels and wine bottles. "

The initiative helps Jewish communities that don’t have access to kosher ingredients in general and kosher matzah and wine in particular, and thanks to the "Matzah and Wine" initiative those communities will receive parcels that will fill their holiday table in Passover.

Chabad emissary in Tanzania, Rabbi Koptsik: "This year we are expected to celebrate Passover with 100 people who include Jewish and Israelis backpackers. Together we unite around the Seder table for the first time here in Arusha. We work around the clock to be ready for the Seder evening.” Chabad emissary in Namibia, Rabbi Yosef and Mushka Rahimi: Thanks to 'Matzah and Wine' Jewish and Israelis even in Namibia, so called 'the end of the world' will celebrate Passover just like in Israel and we thank Werdiger family so much".

The head of the Chabad emissaries in Central America, Rabbi Kaflin: “After two years without any backpackers, we are excited about the return of the Israelis to Central America and we expect to host about 5,600 Israelis on the Seder night. As a Chabad emissary for over 13 years, it’s a real pleasure for me to host Israeli backpackers and Jewish families who came from different places and decided to read the Haggadah, sing the traditional songs and celebrate together in Passover Eve”.

The Werdiger family: "Like the last three years, it’s our 'mitzvah' to contribute and help the Jewish communities around the world celebrate the Seder with kosher matzah and wine. The Jewish communities abroad and the State of Israel are always in our hearts and we are happy to contribute and promote the “Matzah and Wine” initiative every single year."