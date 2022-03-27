The whirlwind we have been living globally seems to be speeding up. From the pandemic to the truckers to the war raging now between Russia and Ukraine, and the nuclear talks ongoing simultaneously in Vienna, it’s hard to make sense of it all.

Perhaps that is exactly where we are meant to be coming from the Purim story towards the Pesach one.

And seemingly suddenly, there is a “Negev Summit” and a “Ramallah Summit” with an agenda well hidden from the public eye. But clearly there is only one topic of interest to all concerned and that is none other than “the two state solution” otherwise historically and sardonically referred to as “the final solution”!

Ironically the “Negev Summit” is being held in the south, in Sde Boker, the home of the State of Israel’s first prime minister...David Ben Gurion. Had anyone asked me I would have suggested it be in Hebron, the home of King David before moving the Jewish capital to Yerushalayim. The eternal heart and soul of the Jewish People.

This, dear foreign ministers, is THE Holy Land, and nobody knows it better than you! Well this Land is NOT negotiable! It was not established by the nefarious U.N., and it can never ever be divided, because there are enough Jews throughout the world that will not let it happen.

I remember well all the excitement and fanfare at the “recognition” by the Trump administration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Like any self respecting NDG people would need that recognition. A self respecting people would not allow any embassy to reside in this Land without the explicit understanding that it must be situated in OUR capital, as in every other country in the world, and that capital is Jerusalem not Tel Aviv! But clearly we are not a free nation in our own Land, other than in the “national” anthem! My national anthem is “ani mamin”! from Maimonides list and meaning "I believe" - the anthem we had long before we had a state!

So while you are down south, foreign ministers, I strongly suggest you visit the four families that are in mourning for their loved ones while you try to convince us two states living side by side in peace is on the horizon and best for everyone!

Really?

This is not a good week for that mantra! We don’t buy it!

We tried that already in Gaza and obviously it was a huge failure and a disgrace for the State of Israel! We are through bowing to the “agenda” of well meaning world “leaders”! We are those stiffnecked people who still believe G-d runs the world.

We have paid in blood for every centimeter of this Land and after wandering for 2000 years with bloodbaths of our people left in far too many “civilized” stops along our way, we have come home...and we have no plans of going anywhere soon.

How, you say?



As a former Canadian living in Jerusalem for almost 40 years, I know why I am here, where I came from and exactly where we as a nation are headed... to the complete and final redemption...and no foreign ministers, nor summits are going to change that!

I am watching Canada carefully and understand clearly what the “global agenda” is, and tragically Israel too has followed suit...cooperating fully. But,“we the people” globally have wisened up and we are not going to take it anymore!



We are no longer interested in being the American “base” in the Middle East!

We’ve returned as dreamers...and nobody, nobody, can stop us now.