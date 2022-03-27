On Sunday, Israel's Transportation Minister, Merav Michaeli, will be traveling to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where she will be holding meetings on transport and infrastructure issues. She will also be visiting the Jebel Ali Port to view the commercial potential of cooperation at first-hand.

Michaeli intends to meet with senior administration figures in the field of transport and infrastructure, and is also scheduled to sign a shipping agreement with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei. This agreement will strengthen and enhance the maritime connections between the two countries, create an efficient, cheap and quick maritime corridor for trade, and create opportunities for the national shipping countries of both countries.



The Transportation Minister will also be holding meetings regarding fulfilling the potential of Israel-UAE flights and intends to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan to sign a memorandum of understanding on improving freedom of movement for Israeli citizens living in the UAE and an agreement on mutual recognition and conversion of driving licenses.



The minister's visit will conclude with a visit to the Women and Mobility pavilions at EXPO Dubai.



This is the minister’s first official overseas visit in her current role and is intended to strengthen relations between Israel and the USA, to promote agreements and memoranda of understanding in the fields of transport, aviation and haulage, and to develop working relationships between the Israeli and Emirati governments.