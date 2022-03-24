US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel, Morocco, and Algeria from March 26-30, the State Department announced Thursday.

During his trip, Blinken will consult with partners on a range of regional and global priorities, including the Russian government’s war on Ukraine, Iran’s destabilizing activities, the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements with Israel, Israeli-Palestinian Authority relations, and preserving the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Arab conflict, among other topics.

The Secretary will start his trip in Israel, and is slated to meet with both Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The Secretary will underscore the unwavering U.S. commitment to Israel’s security, engage on Israeli-Palestinian issues, and discuss regional and global challenges with his counterparts in the Israeli government.

The Secretary will also meet with PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah as well as with prominent PA figures. In these meetings, the Secretary will emphasize the importance of strengthening U.S.-Palestinian relations, and advancing freedom, security and prosperity for Judea and Samaria.

In Morocco, he will meet with Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and other senior government officials to exchange views on regional issues and bilateral cooperation, as well as advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms. The Secretary will also meet with exceptional Moroccan alumnae of U.S.-sponsored exchange programs.

While in Rabat, the Secretary will also meet Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional security and international developments.

The Secretary will then travel to Algiers, Algeria for meetings with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra to discuss regional security and stability, commercial cooperation, advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms, and other areas of mutual concern. The Secretary will also officially inaugurate the United States as the Country of Honor at the Algiers International Trade Fair, the largest trade show of its kind in Africa. He will meet with U.S. business representatives in Algeria to discuss deepening economic ties and promoting U.S.-Algeria trade and investment.

During the course of his trip, the Secretary will emphasize to all of the foreign leaders he meets that the United States stands in solidarity with the government and people of Ukraine in the face of the Kremlin’s aggression. We will continue to work closely with our allies and partners to impose further costs on Putin and his enablers if Putin does not change course.