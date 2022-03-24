The “Noble Dina” international naval exercise, carried out in the Mediterranean Sea West of Cyprus, comes to a close Thursday. The exercise included cooperation with four foreign navies: Greece, France, Cyprus and the United States.



The joint exercise began with a meeting held aboard the Israeli Navy Ship (INS) Sa’ar 5 “Hanit” Class Corvette between the different vessel’s commanders to discuss the exercise schedule and to strengthen the communication and understanding between the fleets.



The Israeli Navy simulated different scenarios alongside the foreign fleets including naval defense, anti-submarine procedures, search and rescue scenarios and providing medical aid at sea. The exercise dealt with both naval and aerial threats and trained naval and aerial cooperation against submarines. The purpose of the annual "Noble Dina" exercise is to strengthen the cooperation between the navies involved, strengthen a common operational language and deepen shared operational knowledge.



Participating in the yearly exercise from the Israeli Navy were the INS Sa’ar 5 “Hanit” Class Corvette, the INS Sa’ar 4.5 “Kidon” and INS “Romach” Class Missile Boats and the INS “Tanin” Dolphin Class Submarine.



The annual “Noble Dina” exercise is another significant pillar of operational cooperation in the Middle East with the United States and other foreign navies.