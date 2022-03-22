Take your occupational therapy (OT) degree further by completing an online post professional doctorate in occupational therapy (OTD) at the School of Health Sciences of Touro College. You’ll expand your skillset and standout to potential employers. Plus, at Touro, our program follows the Jewish calendar and is Shabbos observant.

Designed for working professionals, our online program is flexible and can be taken from any state in the country or even internationally. With both synchronous and asynchronous course content, you’ll be able to complete your study in a way that works best for you.

The program is completed in four terms (16 months). Here at Touro, we focus on providing a student-centered, supportive learning environment, and will work with you to ensure you get the most out of your education.

Applicants eligible for license or who are licensed occupational therapists with a master’s degree in OT or a related field are encouraged to apply.

To learn more please visit our website at shs.touro.edu/otd and join us for a virtual open house.

Daytime session:

Friday, March 25, 2022 | 10:00-11:00 AM EDT Meeting Registration – Zoom

Evening session:

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 7:30-8:30 PM EDT Meeting Registration – Zoom