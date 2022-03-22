With the recent increase in global violence and antisemitism, today 20 Parliament Members from around the world signed a declaration which supports the State of Israel’s right to sovereignty and to determine Jerusalem as its capital. The members also pledged to continue working to implement a policy in which the term “anti-Zionism” will be viewed as an expression of antisemitism.

The resolution, which was handed to the Israeli government by the Parliament Members from around the world, said, among other things:

“We … Support the Jewish State of Israel in its right to sovereignty and self-defense, as well its right to determine Jerusalem as its capital, and to exercise these rights on the same terms as other states;

Recognize that the systematic cultivation, incitement, and manipulation of antisemitism by entities seeking the destruction of the Jewish State of Israel make antisemitism a security threat to Israel’s vital national interests;

Reject attempts to characterize as illegitimate or call into question the very notion of a Jewish state, whether by governments, non-governmental organizations, or media organizations, including the report published by Amnesty International on February 1, 2022;

Consider that the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism assists us in identifying a number of states, movements, terms, and government policies as antisemitic -- including Iran, the BDS movement, and the systematic application of “apartheid” terminology to Israel; and

Urge parliaments worldwide to adopt the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism and its 11 examples of specific prejudiced behaviors targeting the Jewish people and State of Israel, and call on lawmakers to vigorously apply the definition and its examples in the performance of their legislative, oversight, and advocacy duties.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who received the resolution from the delegation thanked the 20 Members of Parliament from around the world who came to express their support for the State of Israel, and pledged to join them in their efforts to combat antisemitism and protect the Jewish homeland.