This is a tale between two newspapers, The New York Times versus the New York Post. The Post won…but too late.

The biggest losers are the American people.

Had the American people known the unsavory facts about Hunter Biden and his father, Joe, Trump would be enjoying his second term…and it does not matter if you love or hate Trump.

Joe and Hunter Biden REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

What matters is that the 2020 Election was cooked by the media to deny voters the right to the truth.

So they voted eyes wide shut, and that’s as close as it gets to the crime of the century.

You should care if you care about the sanctity of the vote…which was dashed by a code of silence among the Times, the colossus of social media and the networks.

If you care about America, and if you want the best for Israel, you know the wrong man occupies the White House.

He started with the fiasco in Afghanistan to now, the looming fiasco in Iran…leaving Israel holding the bag.

Joe in the White House, we’re living every day with the disastrous result of that heist…when the entire media conspired to suppress the Post when, back in October, 2020, the paper, led by reporter Miranda Devine, ran headlined investigative reports which found Hunter getting rich by accompanying his father, then vice president, to capitals overseas, and then reportedly sharing the booty with Joe.

Proof of all that, writes the Post, is contained in Hunter’s laptop that he had abandoned in a Delaware repair shop. In it, emails reveal and substantiate the dirty dealings.

Laptop (illustration) iStock

“The Laptop from Hell,” as Miranda Devine has it in her book.

The findings were so sensational and so irrefutable, so that the Post was confident that it was doing a public service by alerting the people to what they’d be getting in Joe Biden.

Voters were still making up their minds between Biden and Trump.

Today, some 10 percent of Biden voters say they’d have chosen otherwise had they been informed…enough to change everything.

The Post was also confident that a story like this was sure to awaken the rest of the media.

Nope.

When it wasn’t being picked up, Post editors went to Twitter. Twitter not only refused to carry the story; it banned the Post and Post editors from its forum. Likewise, Facebook.

They dismissed the Hunter/Laptop story as fake news…Russian disinformation…obviously to protect their man Biden.

Beginning with the Times, the blackout was widespread…and effective enough to rig the election for the highest office in the land.

Finally, this past week, grudgingly, Biden securely in office, the Times came around to admit that the Post was correct all along so far as Hunter and his revealing laptop.

Only the Times neither mentioned nor thanked the Post for its first-rate reportage.

Nor, as it had failed during the Holocaust and Stalin’s famine in Ukraine, did the Times apologize for its journalistic neglect and malfeasance.

But the harm had been done. Read it and weep.

New York-based bestselling American novelistJack Engelhardwrites regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

