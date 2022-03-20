Last Friday afternoon, the collective hearts of the Jewish People broke.

Rav Chaim Kanievsky, Sar HaTorah, Gadol HaDor, passed away from a major heart attack. Never again will this world be filled with the light of his Torah during his lifetime.

The world the Rav left behind is broken in many ways. And those who are suffering are left with a harrowing question:

What will be with the families who relied on Rav Kanievsky’s letters and recommendations to live? And how will the rest of the Jewish People do teshuva, as it is understood that that is the correct response to losing a spiritual leader? Will the torch be carried, and will the Jewish World continue the work that Rav Chaim zt”l was so involved with during his timein the world?

The Rav’s time was so precious; long lines led out the door of the Kanievsky home every day for years, full of people who wanted only a moment to see his face. Yet countless hours were spent in the Kanievsky home discussing, supporting, contributing to the poor people who need Vaad HaRabbanim. It is no secret that for decades Rav Chaim Kanievsky has donated to Vaad HaRabbanim, and put his own name and face on the Vaad’s campaigns. Because the Rav knew how much they needed help.

Right now, in addition to mourning Rav Chaim Kanievsky, a whole world of poor people is mourning the impact that the Rav had on their lives. Please step in to take over what Rav Kanievsky began - and we should be blessed for the Rav to be a meilitz yosher for us, and our generation.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE L’ILUI NISHMAT RAV CHAIM KANIEVSKY ZT”L