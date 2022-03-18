The Deputy Chief of the General Staff, MG Herzi Halevi, concluded a professional visit to the United States Thursday.

The Deputy Chief of the General Staff's visit centered around a strategic assessment with senior U.S. military officials which focused on strengthening security cooperation between the two militaries.

MG Halevi met with his counterparts from the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and U.S. European Command (EUCOM).

MG Halevi met with a variety of senior officials at the Pentagon and discussed mutual security challenges facing the two nations, first and foremost the threats of the hostile Iranian regime. The meetings also discussed expanding cooperation and operational readiness, with an emphasis on coordination mechanisms.

MG Halevi’s visit strengthens the deep relationship between the IDF and the U.S. Armed Forces, and the IDF’s strategic cooperation with CENTCOM.

“The strategic alliance with the United States constitutes a significant pillar in the national security of the State of Israel," Halevi said. "Strategic cooperation between our two militaries strengthens our training and intelligence and operational preparation. The IDF’s deep cooperation with the U.S. Armed Forces continues to bring great achievements to Israel and its security. We will continue working together to face shared threats in the Middle East.”

The Deputy Chief of the General Staff was accompanied by the Head of the Strategic Planning and Cooperation Directorate (J5), Maj. Gen. Tal Kelman, the Defense Attaché to Washington, MG Hidai Zilberman, and the Head of the International Cooperation Division, BG Effie Defrin.