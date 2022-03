In the beginning of this week's Parasha the Torah tells us "זאת תורת העולה" - "This is the Torah - the main part\idea - of the Ola'a offering". However, the Torah continues to describe the fire on the מזבח, and how it had to always be lit, and how the כהנים, would clear the ashes in the morning.

Why is this the "Torah" of the עולה?

How is this even connected to the Korban עולה?

And since it's Purim - how is this all connected to Purim??