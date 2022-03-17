IDF and Shabak forces arrested two people near the Arab village of Aqraba in Samaria on suspicion of an attempted shooting attack in the area of ​​the Samaria Regional Brigade.

Last night, during routine IDF operations in the area, shots were fired at the IDF forces with a carlo-type submachine gun. No casualties were reported in the attack.

Troops began chasing the terrorists in the village of Aqraba, during which another shot was fired at the forces who returned fire. During the operation, the two suspects in the shooting were caught, as well as one of the weapons used by the suspects.

One of the suspects apprehended was taken to hospital for further medical treatment after being wounded by gunfire during the chase.