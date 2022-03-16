Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a consultation with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, and senior Health Ministry officials today, following the increase in COVID-19 infection rates in several locations around the world.

During the discussion, the data on the infection rate in Israel was presented, as well as the infection rate in the world, with an emphasis on the focal points of the outbreak in China in general and in Hong Kong in particular. In addition, the information available at this stage regarding the BA2 corona strain and the combined strain was also presented.

The following are the instructions of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health:

* The obligation to wear masks will continue at this stage, and will be re-examined prior to Passover.

* The ­Magen Avo­t project to protect the elderly populations in Israel will continue.

* Accelerating and expanding the deployment of air filters (HEPA) in classrooms in the education system.

* Continued public information efforts to encourage the vaccinations among populations that have yet to do so.

* Verification of the stock of vaccines and drugs, in preparation for the possibility of a severe corona strain, if detected.

The consultation was attended by the Health Ministry Director General, the Public Health Service Director, the national coronavirus project manager, the Deputy Director of the National Security Council, GOC Home Front Command, a representative from the Defense Ministry and other professionals.