Tomorrow will mark the 30-year anniversary of the attack against the Israeli Embassy in Argentina (17/03/1992). 29 people were killed and over 200 were injured in the attack. Among those killed were four Israeli diplomats. The Israeli Embassy in Argentina will hold a series of memorial events to commemorate the memory of those who lost their lives.



Minister of Justice Gideon Sa’ar will represent the Israeli government at the memorial events, and Deputy Director General of the Latin America Division, Ambassador Jonathan Peled, will represent the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The main ceremony will take place tomorrow 17/03/2022 at 19:45 Israel time (14:45 in Buenos Aires) in the Israeli Embassy Plaza on Arujo Street (the site where the embassy building stood before the attack).



A memorial logo commemorating the embassy attack was launched this year. The logo incorporates images both of what was destroyed, and what survived; the embassy building that was completely destroyed in the attack, a large seven-branched candelabrum that was in the embassy lobby and survived the explosion, and 29 markings in memory of the 29 killed.