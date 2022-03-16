Thinking about buying a home in Israel?

Whether you are considering Aliyah in the near future or further down along the line, or weighing the possibility of purchasing property as an investment, you probably have a lot of questions.

Get all the answers and more at the Great Israeli Real Estate Event – to be held on Sunday, March 27, at Kinloss Gardens in London.

Take advantage of the biggest, most comprehensive Israel real estate event of the year, where you will gain knowledge and information from seasoned experts on all the issues that are important to you. Professionals in every field will tell you everything you need to know about: buying for housing or investment; taking out a mortgage, legal issues, Aliyah, brokers, retirement communities, and more.

Get the inside story about the Anglo communities across Israel, including: Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ramat Beit Shemesh, Modiin, Givat Shmuel, Raanana, Neve Daniel, Efrat, Motza, Haifa, Ma’ale Adumim, Ashkelon, Netanya & more—not only where it’s most worthwhile to buy, but also, the character and nuances of each city, town and community. There’s nothing more valuable than information, and it’s all here for the taking!

For maximum convenience, the event is being held in a central location — at Kinloss Gardens, starting at 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and participation is free. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to learn about all your options and discover how you, too, can transform your dream into reality.

Click here to register today