Israel and Egypt agreed Wednesday to expand air travel between the two countries, expanding the number of direct flights.

Among the steps to be taken under the agreement is the establishment of a new route between Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport and Sharm el-Sheikh in the southern Sinai Peninsula.

Flights on the new route are expected to begin next month, during the Passover festival.

The deal to expand air travel between Israel and Egypt was reached between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abed el-Sisi during their meeting Sharm el-Sheikh last September.

Over the last few days, details of the plan were put together, with the arrangement finalized on Tuesday.

Bennett touted the deal, calling it a step towards “warming ties” between the two countries.

“This is another step towards warming ties with the peace deal between Israel and Egypt. Cooperation between our two countries is expanding in many areas, and that contributes to both of our peoples and to the stability of the region.”

“Therefore, both sides need to invest in strengthening these ties, and that is what we are doing.”