A man stabbed two female employees of the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon, after he was denied entry because his membership had been revoked and became enraged, The New York Post reported.

The man jumped over a desk and stabbed the two women, police said. Both women were taken to Bellevue Hospital, and their injuries were not life-threatening, sources said.

The attack, which unfolded shortly after 4:00 p.m., sent patrons running for the exits.

The 60-year-old suspect, who is known to police, was initially believed to be hiding in the museum. The building was evacuated but a police search came up empty. He was subsequently seen on video recordings leaving the building, said John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism.

Miller said the man presented a membership card and tried to get into the building, but was denied entry because his membership had been revoked.

His membership was nixed as a result of two separate incidents involving disorderly conduct at the museum in recent days, Miller said.

The women were stabbed in the back, collarbone and back of neck, he added.

Miller said the man is under investigation for two prior incidents in Midtown, which he did not detail.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted that he was briefed on the incident, noting the two women are expected to survive.

“We’re grateful for the quick work of our first responders,” he wrote.