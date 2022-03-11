The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi, returned today (Friday) to Israel after his first visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain. During his visit, the Chief of the General Staff met with the Secretary-General of the Supreme Defence Council and National Security Advisor, the Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defense Force and the Chief of Staff of the Bahrain Defense Force, and other senior Bahraini officials.



LTG Kohavi also visited the U.S. Fifth Fleet Headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain and met with the Commander of the United States Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), the U.S. Fifth Fleet, and Combined Maritime Forces, VADM ( * * * ) Brad Cooper.



The Chief of the General Staff’s visit continues a series of visits and meetings held between senior IDF officials and senior U.S. military officials in both the Kingdom of Bahrain and Israel.



In addition to the visit, the IDF and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) have recently conducted a number of joint exercises in the Red Sea, in the air and on land. This is another example of the operational cooperation between CENTCOM and the IDF.

"The ongoing partnership between the IDF and the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as the developing relationship with the Bahrain Defense Force, is a testament to the close cooperation that shapes and affects the Middle East and countries in the region", IDF Spokesman said.