In light of the fact that Israel has a large amount of natural gas and in the wake of its ability to supply it in the immediate term thanks to the activities of some of the reservoirs, the Ministry of Energy has recently begun examining an initial request from the EU to allocate quotas of gas to the continent, Channel 13 News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the EU’s appeal to Israel comes amid a shortage of natural gas that could be generated in Europe as a result of the embargo and a boycott of Russia's energy resources. European officials hope that Israeli gas exports will help overcome at least some of the shortages.

The government has already begun to examine the plan, and it may be necessary to make a decision in the coming weeks and even change existing decisions regarding the permitted quota of gas exports to Europe.