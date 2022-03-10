Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz thanked the Biden administration and congressional leaders following passage of an omnibus spending package which included financial aid for Israel, aimed at replenishing the country’s Iron Dome missile defense network.

In a video message released Thursday afternoon, Gantz addressed the U.S. House of Representatives and the Biden administration, thanking both for the spending plan’s passage.

“On behalf of Israel’s defense establishment, I would like to say a big thank you to our partners in the U.S. House of Representatives for the security funding that you have included in the Omnibus spending package. Thank you to the House leadership – Speaker Pelosi, whom I recently met in Israel, Congressman Hoyer and Congressman McCarthy.”

“Iron Dome replenishment and missile defense funding will ensure Israel’s military edge, contribute to regional security, and strengthen U.S.-Israel cooperation.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank U.S. President Joe Biden for his leadership and support for the security of the State of Israel. I would also like to thank my friend, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, for his steadfast commitment to the ironclad U.S.-Israel bond and excellent defense cooperation.”

“Once again, we witness the unique bond between the U.S. and Israel – a relationship that spans both sides of the aisle and that is based on shared values, strategic interests and a common vision for a more peaceful and free world.”

Gantz’s statement echoed comments he made earlier on Thursday via Twitter.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed its largest ever funding package to Israel, authorizing a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package, which includes $1 billion in emergency funding for the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The bill also covers the $3.3 billion in security assistance and $500 million in missile-defense partnerships previously agreed upon as part of the 2015 memorandum of understanding between the US and Israel. It also includes the Israel Relations Normalization Act that aims to strengthen and expand Israel's normalization pacts with Arab states.

The bill will soon head to the Senate, where it is expected to be passed before the weekend, at which point it will be sent to President Biden to sign.