Bet El Institutions recently launched its newest e-newsletter - Daily Israel Videos - that consists of a daily email containing two videos on a variety of topics relating to Israel. Each day of the week features a different topic (Israel Defense Forces, Advocacy & Activism, Current Events, Hi-Tech & Innovation, Beauty of Israel, and Judea & Samaria), and subscribers can choose which days/topics they want to receive upon subscription.
Click here now to subscribe to Daily Israel Videos
The initial feedback of the newsletter has been highly enthusiastic, enabling people to have a glimpse of Israel every day. As one subscriber said, "I just wanted to thank you for offering this service. This is the best email I've subscribed to in a long time. I love your selection of topics and videos and I feel like I'm in Israel for the few minutes every day that I watch them. Keep them coming!"
The video below provides a taste of the e-newsletter's content:
Bet El Institutions also produces the following additional newsletters:
West Bank Jewish Population Stats: monthly curated newsletter highlighting news surrounding the failure of the Two-state Solution, and the annually updated report of Jewish population statistics of the Judea and Samaria regions (AKA West Bank) in Israel
Bet El Friends: biweekly emails with the latest updates and news including Israel news analysis and Jewish/human/Bet El interest stories
Israel National Torah: weekly Torah insights and ideas based on the teachings of Rav Kook that have until now only been available in Hebrew