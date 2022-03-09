Ukrainian President Zelensky is interested in speaking via Zoom before the Knesset plenum to present Ukraine's position over its war with Russia.

Citing an Israeli official, Walla reported that the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel on Wednesday submitted a request on the matter to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy.

However, the Israeli official told Walla that holding such a speech would be complicated, as the request was submitted on the last day the Knesset convenes before a recess. As such, the Knesset would have to convene a special hearing for such a speech.

According to the report, the Knesset speaker earlier sent a response to the Ukrainian ambassador saying that it would not be possible to convene a special hearing for the speech. Instead, he suggested a smaller Zoom meeting not at the plenum could be held with MKs in the coming days.

The Ukrainians were reportedly disappointed by the response, having hoped Zelensky could deliver a speech on a big screen at the Knesset plenum. Zelensky has delivered similar such speeches in recent days at the British Parliament and European Parliament. They claim that a Zoom meeting would be disrespectful, so are not interested in the proposal at this stage.