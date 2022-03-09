Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday said that the meeting between Erdogan and Herzog was "very fruitful" and "result-oriented, opening new pages in our relations, re-energizing."

Asked whether Turkey would reopen its embassy in Tel Aviv, he responded, "You should have another question - are we going to reopen our embassies mutually. Yes, we will plan for that."

He did not confirm when this would take place, noting that "this is the issue the two presidents agreed I have to discuss with Foreign Minsiter Lapid."

The minister added that he would come to Israel for the meeting at the beginning of April, in addition to a visit to "Palestine."

The visit, scheduled for April 3, would be the first of a Turkish foreign minister to Israel in 15 years.