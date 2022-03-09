During his visit on Wednesday to the tomb of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, in Ankara, Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote a note expressing his hope for the future.

"It is a distinct privilege to be visiting this historic site, immortalizing the great visionary, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk," he began.

"May we follow in the wisdom of this great leader's legacy of progress and peace, boldly choosing the path of collaboration and welcoming the many fruits to be reaped from promise of a safer and more stable world for our nations, our faiths, our region and the world."

Herzog concluded the note by quoting in Hebrew Pslams 34,15: "Turn from evil and do good, seek peace and pursue it," before signing, "With great respect, Isaac Herzog, President of Israel."