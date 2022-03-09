You have a unique opportunity to enjoy a gourmet culinary experience while supporting a worthy cause! The BINA organization is hosting “Bam! It’s Shabbat with Emeril”, the first event of its kind in the New York/New Jersey area. Legendary Master Chef Emeril Lagasse is personally curating a gourmet Friday night meal, prepared by a local Glatt Kosher caterer and delivered directly to your home on March 25th.

BINA is the only Jewish organization dedicated to stroke and brain injury recovery and has helped 5,000 patients of all ages and their families in the aftermath of strokes, falls, car accidents, spinal cord injuries, and other neurological injuries and medical conditions.

BINA’s unique services include referrals to top rehabilitation facilities, care navigation, case management, medical advocacy, crisis intervention, support groups and return-to-school. The dedicated staff of BINA works closely in a team approach to stand at the side of both patient and family and ensure that every need is met while on the long and difficult road to recovery.

The deadline to order is in just one week, on March 15, so register now before it's too late!

Please click HERE for delivery areas, menu, and to register.