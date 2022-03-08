Antisemitic flyers blaming Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on a Jewish conspiracy were discovered in several Chicago suburbs.

The flyers were condemned by Glenview Village President Mike Jenny at village board meeting, the Journal & Topics reported.

Glenview police said that the flyers were also found in the nearby towns of Niles and Park Ridge. They confirmed that an investigation had been opened.

“Glenview is a community committed to tolerance and inclusion of all,” Jenny told the news outlet. “Hate directed at any group based on race, religion, color, sexual orientation [or] ethnicity [is] an affront to those values and they are unwelcome here.”

The mayor of Niles also denounced the hate literature. Mayor George Alpogianis said in a statement that “the village of Niles stands against all forms of hatred” and added that Niles police were looking into the incident.

The flyers were reportedly found in plastic bags weighed down with dry beans or rice, similar to previous instances of antisemitic flyers found in the last year across the United States.

The pamphlets also claimed that “every single aspect of the Biden administration is Jewish.”

Niles Deputy Police Chief Nick Zakula said that his police department was consulting with other departments from surrounding towns who were also investigating the flyers.