President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will depart tomorrow for a state visit to the Republic of Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During the visit, the President and the First Lady will visit Ankara and Istanbul, where they will meet the Turkish President and members of the Turkish Jewish community.

Israel National News will accompany President Herzog on hid visit to Turkey.

President Herzog will be the first Israeli leader to visit Turkey since 2008. The last visit to Turkey by an Israeli president took place in 2007.

When President Herzog entered office, President Erdoğan called him to congratulate him on his election, in a conversation that led to a resumption of dialogue between Israel and Turkey after a disconnect lasting several years.

During the visit, which is coordinated with the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and their offices, the two presidents will discuss various bilateral issues, including Israel-Turkey relations and the potential for expanding collaboration between their respective states and peoples in various fields.

Expected schedule

Wednesday, 9 March 2022

11:30 IST/12:30 TRT: President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will depart from Israel for their state visit in Turkey.

13:30 IST/14:30 TRT: The President and the First Lady will be received at the airport in Ankara by a Turkish Government minister and an honor guard.

14:30 IST/15:30 TRT: President Isaac Herzog will lay a wreath on the tomb of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of modern Turkey, at the Anıtkabir mausoleum in Ankara. The President and the First Lady will then tour the Anıtkabir Atatürk Museum. The Anıtkabir was inaugurated in 1953 as the final resting place of the first president of the Republic of Turkey.

15:00-18:00 IST/16:00-19:00 TRT: President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will visit the Presidential Complex in Ankara and will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a state welcome ceremony in which the Israeli and Turkish national anthems will be played and a 21-gun salute will be performed. The President will then hold a tête-à-tête meeting with President Erdoğan, after which they will hold a bilateral meeting with the participation of both delegations. At the end, President Herzog and President Erdoğan will deliver statements to the press.

Details of the state welcome ceremony:

· President Isaac Herzog will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he exits his vehicle;

· The Presidents will walk along the blue carpet and ascend together onto the covered stage;

· A Turkish military band will play the national anthems—first the anthem of the State of Israel, and then that of the Republic of Turkey;

· After the anthems, a 21-gun salute will be performed

· The commander of the military ceremony will march toward the Presidents on the blue carpet and invite them to review the honor guard;

15:15 IST/16:15 TRT: President Isaac Herzog and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold a tête-à-tête meeting.

16:15 IST/17:15 TRT: President Isaac Herzog and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold an expanded bilateral meeting with the participation of both delegations.

17:00 IST/18:00 TRT: President Isaac Herzog and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will deliver statements to the press.

18:00 IST/19:00 TRT: President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will attend a state dinner held in honor of their visit at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, at the invitation of the President of Turkey.

20:50 IST/21:50 TRT: President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will depart for Istanbul.

22:00 IST/23:00 TRT: President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will land in Istanbul.

Thursday, 10 March 2022

10:30 IST/11:30 TRT: President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog will meet representatives of the Jewish community at the Neve Shalom Synagogue in Istanbul.

14:00 IST/15:00 TRT: The President and the First Lady will fly back to Israel.