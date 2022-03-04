I am talking about Russian Ukraine before the Holocaust, before the massacre of 32,000 Jews at Babi Yar; I am referring to the cycles of pogroms in which Jewish men were publicly tortured and murdered and Jewish women were repeatedly and publicly raped, continuously, week after week, by white Russian troops, Bolshevik-Communist Russian troops, and by their Ukranian peasant neighbors.

Dr. Irina Astashkevich has written a masterly work on this subject: Gendered Violence: Jewish Women in the Pogroms of 1917 to 1921. She has documented and described the indescribable and the unthinkable carefully, clearly, tenderly, devastatingly. These pogroms took place in shtetls all around Kiev/Kyiv: Dmitrovka, Skvira (the home of the Chernobyl Hasisic court), Rakitino, Smela, Cherkassy, Rotmistrovka, Aleksandrovka, Medvedovka, etc.

Thus, for Russia’s Putin to accuse Ukraine of “neo-Nazism” is not altogether wrong—but Russia is also involved right up to its receding hairline. I am not sure Putin is talking about Jew-hatred; rather, he is probably incensed by Ukraine’s independence, its desire to join NATO, and the EU, a wish, if fulfilled, that will further define Russia as an Asiatic country, one which includes China and Iran.