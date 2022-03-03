Today, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan met with the new Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Major General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz of Spain, who took office a few weeks ago. Ambassador Erdan congratulated Major General Lázaro Sáenz on taking office and wished him success in his new role.



Ambassador Erdan also expressed concern about the growing number of recent incidents of UNIFIL forces being attacked by Hezbollah operatives and Hezbollah's continued infringement on the freedom of movement of the Lebanese people and UNIFIL soldiers. Additionally, the Ambassador said that civilian homes are being used to bury missiles and rockets and a continuation of the current situation could lead to a future military confrontation that would bring disaster to Lebanon. Ambassador Erdan demanded that this situation be accurately reflected and appear in UNIFIL reports submitted to the Security Council.



Ambassador Erdan said to Major General Lázaro Sáenz, "The force has a very important mission but unfortunately, due to the situation today, UNIFIL is not fulfilling its mandate. I expect UNIFIL to enforce its mandate in southern Lebanon and ensure that Hezbollah cannot continue to do as it pleases. If Hezbollah continues its terrorist activities, the situation could deteriorate into a confrontation and Israel will have to respond forcefully. If this happens, Hezbollah will inflict heavy disaster on all of Lebanon."