A United Hatzalah rescue flight landed in Ben-Gurion airport, completing the successful extraction of hundreds of Ukrainian Jews - among them, the Chief Rabbi of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

An emotional reception awaited the new arrivals, with scores of Bnei Akiva students displaying signs welcoming them to Israel in both Hebrew and Ukrainian and waving the flags of Israel and Bnei Akiva. The students sing the song Acheinu Kol Beit Yisrael (Our Brothers, All the House of Israel), a traditional song of unity and a prayer to be spared from hardships.