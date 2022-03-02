Carrying their children and their most precious possessions, hundreds of Jewish families bravely fled from Uman several days ago towards the safety of Poland. But once they made it to the border, what they saw ahead was horrifying–

A traffic jam that stretched on forever.

“Thousands of Ukranians are all trying to escape via Poland at once,” said a reporter yesterday.

“Some abandoned their cars and walked in below freezing temperatures through the night, suffering from hypothermia and frostbite. Others with children had no choice but to wait in their cars, praying that the traffic would subside.”

Some finally made it to the border, only to be informed of a ban on men over 18 leaving the country. A heartbreaking scene ensued– Families making the agonizing decision whether to separate or stay together. Children tightly hugging their fathers goodbye, not knowing if they would ever see them again. Mothers sobbing into their son’s shoulders, refusing to let go.

Hundreds of Jews of all ages are now stuck at the border, their previous home having gone up in the flames of war. Families with young children have nowhere to sleep but in cars that have run out of gas, in temperatures that are well below freezing.

The Uman community has reached out to the public with a desperate request for help– Funds for crucial necessities such as food, blankets, and emergency equipment are being urgently raised here.