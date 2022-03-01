British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured Warsaw today. During a press conference, one reporter, a native of Kyiv, confronted him about Britain's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Most of my team is still in Kyiv, in Lviv," teh woman told PM Johnson. "There is one woman from my team is in Bila Tserka, with two kids. The Russian military is all over there, and she is very afraid that she will be shot."

"A downtown, urban center was bombarded today," she continues. "How can you talk about 'the plight of the Ukrainian people' when Ukrainian mothers and Ukrainian children are afraid of bombs and missiles falling from the sky?"

"The Ukrainian people are desperately asking for the West to protect our sky," the reporter says. "We are asking for a no-fly zone. You say that it will trigger World War Three, but what is the alternative, Mr. Prime Minister? To let our children protect NATO from Russian missiles and bombs?"

"We have air defense systems here, in Poland, in Romania. NATO has air defense systems. Let these systems at least shield the rest of Ukraine. This would at least let people reach the border. Now, that is impossible - there are thirty kilometers of mines," she informs Johnson. "Imagine trying to cross that with a baby, or with two small children."



"Britain guaranteed our security under the Budapest memorandum," she accuses, "But you are coming to Poland, not Kyiv, because you are afraid, because NATO is afraid, of a World War Three that has already started."

"It is Ukrainian children who are taking the hit," the reporter declares. "You're talking about more sanctions, Prime Minister, but Roman Abramovich is not under sanction. He is in London, his children are not under bombardment. Putin's children are in the Netherlands and Germany, in mansions. Why are these mansions not seized?"

"My family members, my team members, are crying, and we have nowhere to run," says the reporter, now close to tears. "This is what is happening, Prime Minister."



"Thank you for your questions," Johnson responded. "I am glad that you were able to get here today. "I just want to say that I am acutely conscious that there is not enough the UK government can do to help in the way that you want, and I'm going to be honest about that."

Johnson went on to address the specific issue of the no-fly zone: "Unfortunately, as I've told Zelenskyy a couple of times, the implications of that would be that the UK would be engaged in shooting down Russian planes, and in direct combat with Russia. That's not something we can do or that we've envisaged, and I think the consequences of that would be very difficult to control."