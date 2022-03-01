We are mere hours away from President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address.

As drafts are prepared and progressives undoubtedly seek influence, the extravaganza gives Biden his largest viewing audience of 2022; this naturally tempts any president to rattle off achievements and attack his detractors.

But times, especially with war abroad, don’t call for this method.

I don’t expect Chief of Staff Ron Klain to call this columnist for advice, but since I actually live and travel across America, I’d advise empathetic statements. Biden is unpopular. He doesn’t have a base. Lay out goals for the future — pandemic, crime, inflation, foreign affairs, and yes, the border crisis — and move forward.

Recent polls show the majority of Americans dislike Biden and believe the country is going downhill, so tone-deaf bromides aren’t acceptable.



Most Americans hate Hollywood and reject the woke Twitter mob. They do not want to hear condescending partisan jabs; they surely hate “transformative” domestic legislation, climate lunacy, and racial equity hokum.

Americans are becoming more pessimistic about the country’s future, and therefore do not want a maudlin speech, lacking hope.

The COVID-19 ordeal finally is waning, but many will continue to struggle. Abusive teachers unions and school boards caused demonstrable harm to children over two years, while shutdowns destroyed many small businesses.

Unsurprisingly, suicide, drug overdoses, and especially violence in Democrat-run cities have soared.

Frustrations with preposterous mask policies and inconsistent mandates have augmented political and cultural divides.

Any small wage increases are eradicated by inflation, now the worst in four decades.

At a press conference six weeks ago, Biden tried to sell achievements — job growth; vaccine mobilization; bipartisan infrastructure bill — but he did not acknowledge the trials America is enduring or talk about violent crime. He spent more time touting supposed progress than recognizing concerns that have soured the mood of the country.

Biden’s already been compared since day one to hapless Jimmy Carter. In July 1979, Carter gave a televised address discussing the energy crisis and lack of confidence gripping the nation. Calling for sacrifice, it became known as the “malaise speech” and ultimately deepened political crises, and Carter was crushed just over a year later.

The president should speak about heroic sacrifices many have made and offer specific steps to help reduce the inflation his administration downplayed, curb violent crime, and confront the border chaos. He should not bully or mock.

Despite his large bank account, “middle class Joe’s” supposed strength is his avuncular empathy, coming from his personal tragedies and theoretical ability to speak about challenges working class communities face.

But as the venerable Joseph Epstein wrote earlier this month, “Something central is missing from President Biden’s speeches, the same thing that is missing from the man. It’s gravitas — that dignity, seriousness and convincing solemnity that powerful public utterances carry. Mr. Biden simply doesn’t have gravitas in him.”

Even if Biden cannot locate said gravitas, he can honor our patience, end the damn anti-science mandates, and let Americans — even those neurotic elites still triple masking in basements — reclaim control of our lives.

