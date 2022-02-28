Israeli rescue and extraction forces of the "Rescue Without Borders" organization have been working in the heart of Ukraine in recent days, with the aim of providing medical assistance and rescue to Jews trapped in the war zone. Volunteers from the organization, which owns the "Rescue Without Borders" clinic in Uman throughout the year, joined the mission and even organized dozens of buses and minibuses to rescue thousands of trained Jews to the country's borders, in order to save their lives.

The Uman clinic of the "Rescue without Borders" organization was established 5 years ago near the late Rabbi Nachman of Breslav tomb in Uman and an ambulance of the organization also operates there.

Aryeh Levy, one of the organization's leaders, said: "In recent days, our teams have been preparing for the war by refreshing hundreds of resuscitation kits and distributing roles in an efficient and professional manner in preparation for a state of war."

Since the beginning of the war, dozens of volunteers have been able to provide medical and humanitarian aid to hundreds of Israelis in Odessa, Kyiv and Uman.

"There are thousands of Israelis who apply for medical assistance and food assistance and we do everything to meet the many demands," Levy said.

Another delegation goes to the border with Poland on Sunday to help the thousands of Israelis who are there.

"We need urgent help from the public so that we can address the thousands of Israelis who are still besieged in Ukraine and treat the wounded. We have also set up a transportation system to the border with Poland to help Israelis who want to leave the country."

