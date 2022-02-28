Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a seizure order for cryptocurrency amounting to tens of thousands of NIS from 12 digital accounts. This includes about 30 digital wallets belonging to businesses that assisted the Al'matchadun currency exchange company owned by the Shamlach family and designated as a terror organization. The Shamlach family owned a portion of the seized cryptocurrency.

The Shamlach family, through the currency exchange companies it owns, assists the Hamas terror organization, particularly its military arm, by transferring tens of millions of dollars per year. As such, the companies were designated terror organizations.

The cryptocurrency was confiscated in a joint operation of the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing in Israel (NBCTF), the national cyber unit of Lahav 433, and the IDF’s Intelligence Division.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz: "We continue to expand the tools to cope with terror and the companies that support it. I commend the organizations involved for their intelligence, operational, and legal cooperation. We will continue to take all the measures necessary to fight terror."