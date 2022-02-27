SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced on Saturday that SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service had been activated in Ukraine, AFP reported.

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine," Musk tweeted, adding "more terminals en route."

The tweet came 10 hours after Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov urged Musk to provide Starlink services to Ukraine in the wake of the country being invaded by Russia.

"While you try to colonize Mars -- Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space -- Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations," Fedorov tweeted at Musk.

He called on Musk "to address sane Russians to stand" against their government's invasion.

Internet monitor NetBlocks said Ukraine has seen a "series of significant disruptions to internet service" since Thursday, when Russia launched military operations in the country.

Ukraine has also been the victim of a series of Russia-linked cyberattacks since its conflict with Russia started.

On Wednesday, a cyberattack hit the websites of the Ukrainian parliament, multiple banks and government agencies.

A week earlier, Ukraine reported its defense ministry and two banks had been hacked. The United States later accused Russia of responsibility for the cyberattacks.