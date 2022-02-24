Pnei Kedem Farm is located at a key location and is at the forefront of life in Judea and Samaria. The farm's employees have launched a major fundraising campaign in order to enhance security and continue the development of the farm.

Gush Etzion and the Judean Desert elicit strong emotions amongst all Israelis due their historical and national significance. Not many people realize how vulnerable these areas are, constantly threatened by hostile neighbors.

To donate to the Pnei Kedem Farm click here

The threats are not all always explicit violent acts of terror. Sometimes the threats involve the illegal takeover and squatting on strategic lands, the blocking of access roads, ecological destruction, and illegal construction in buffer zones in order to try to drive wedges between Jews and their property. Recently an attempt was made to cut off Jewish communities in Gush Etzion from a fundamental aspect of its existence – a connection to the Judean Desert through the construction of a large wall to the east.

Gabriel Reiss a humble Jew who established the farm, is charged with warding of these threats on a daily basis.

The farm is located on the Kanov ridge – which overlooks the Judean Desert from the top of Gush Etzion. The farm is on the final frontier preventing the detachment of the Jewish people from the desert which bears its namesake – the Judean Desert.

The illegal takeover of the lands surrounding the farm by hostile elements is fast and furious. It is funded by hostile European nations and antisemitic NGOs backed by millions of dollars.

However, in all areas where a Jewish presence exists, especially Jewish shepherds in the field – terrorists can not seize those areas. In addition, the presence of the Pnei Kedem farm and its workers prevents a takeover by hostile elements.

The farmers are turning to the general public and are warning: anyone who is used to seeing the beautiful ancient Judean Desert and all its grandeur – must wake up to the threatening reality. This wonderful area is quickly being taken over by hostile elements, whose mission is to cut it off from Gush Etzion.

Reiss elaborated: "Many of us think that if we are discussing the issue of State lands or nature reserves, those areas are automatically protected. It is a huge mistake to assume this. Without a Jewish presence in these areas, they would disappear and be lost forever.

"People should remember that from the community of Metzad in eastern Gush Etzion to Kiryat Arba, a road was supposed to be built, which would reduce the driving time between those communities to just 10 minutes. That was supposed to be the corridor connecting southeastern Gush Etzion to Kiryat Arba/Hebron and the entire south. But since there was nobody there to safeguard this route, the Arabs illegally built along the proposed path, preventing these plans to come to fruition. Every meter available could be taken over by hostile elements, and illegal construction will take place there through the use of fraudulent ownership permits."

Pnei Kedem is now in the midst of a major fundraising campaign to raise money for essential items – security equipment along with security training sessions for the farm's volunteers, along with security fencing. In addition, the farm must reinforce its buildings so that they will survive the winter.

Also, security roads must be repaved, security cameras are required, while a high-powered lighting system is needed. There is also a need for fuel for generators, along with firewood.

Our presence here is crucial, and therefore we need to help keep our farmers and volunteers safe and secure.

Please help us by contributing towards the Pnei Kedem Farm!