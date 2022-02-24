The organizations representing the Palestinian Arab terrorist prisoners and the national and Islamic forces in Ramallah have declared a “day of rage” on March 1 to support the prisoners in the fight they are waging against "the crimes of the Israeli occupation against them."

The protests during the “day of rage” will take place in all Palestinian Authority-controlled areas and abroad, and a one-day hunger strike has been declared for the same time in all prisons.

Before the “day of rage”, the plan is that this coming Sunday at 12:00 p.m., all traffic in all Palestinian Arab districts will be stopped for two minutes. At 6:00 p.m. that day, “Allahu Akbar” will be shouted from all mosques and bells in churches will be rung.

On Tuesday at 11:00 a.m., processions will depart from the city centers and head towards points of friction with the IDF while demonstrations will be held in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria and around the world.

Prisoner Club Chairman Qadura Fares said in this context that the goal is to send a message to Israel that it alone will not be permitted to determine the rules of the game against the prisoners, and that the Palestinians will work to provide a protective envelope for the prisoners.