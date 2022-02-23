Omer Lachmanovitch, currently Israel Hayom's acting editor-in-chief, on Wednesday was appointed the paper's chief editor, the paper announced.

Lachmanovitch, 42, became the acting editor several weeks ago and has been with the paper since its founding in 2007, serving in various senior editorial roles over the years.

In a statement published by the paper, Lachmanovitch said, "I thank Israel Hayom publisher Dr. Miriam Adelson and the entire Adelson family for their trust in me and for the opportunity to become the top editor of Israel's leading daily."

"Israel Hayom will continue to serve as an uncompromising, patriotic agenda-setter in the Israeli media landscape," he added.