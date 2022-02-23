An Israeli citizen, a Bedouin resident of Rahat, was arrested on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia and is being held there. The reason for the arrest: A video that distributed on social media, in which he is shown erupting in anger at a pharmacy.

Channel 12 reported that the 40-year-old Israeli arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday as part of a pilgrimage to Mecca. He came to the kingdom via Jordan, as part of a large group of friends and family. Now, great efforts are being made to release him from custody.

In a video taken by the detained Israeli, a queue is seen at a pharmacy and a hand is shown holding a form in Arabic. In the background he is heard saying: "I told him: 'Send me to the doctor', he said to me: 'Go to the pharmacy'. I swear my brother, we live in a good country, I swear. The State of Israel is the best country in the world." The speaker repeated the last sentence twice.