A lawsuit filed against Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which accused Mrs. Netanyahu of abuse, was rejected Wednesday afternoon.

The Jerusalem district labor court dismissed the lawsuit, filed on behalf of Shira Raban, a former employee who worked in the Prime Minister’s Residence during Netanyahu’s term as premier.

The lawsuit, first filed in 2017, claimed that Raban – who worked in the position for only one month – faced harassment and abuse by Mrs. Netanyahu while working at the Prime Minister’s Residence.

The suit, which sought 25,000 shekels ($63,780) in damages, alleged that Mrs. Netanyahu belittled her, abused her, yelled at her, was cruel towards her, and even wanted to hit her.

"For an entire month, every day, every hour, Sara Netanyahu terrorized me,” Raban told Yedioth Aharanoth in 2017. “Every little thing I did drove her crazy, until she lost control of herself. I keep thinking, 'Why did this happen to me? Why did I deserve to be treated like a slave?' At the end of the day, I came to work. As a girl and as a woman, no one ever yelled at me, no one ever tried to hurt me. I was always loved. And suddenly I come to the Prime Minister's residence, the place that is supposed to be the most respectful on earth, and I am treated violently, in a hurtful and abusive manner, by Mrs. Netanyahu. It was and is a complete shock for me."

Mrs. Netanyahu denied the allegations, and cited testimony from witnesses who backed her claims.