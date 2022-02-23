Former White House envoy Jason Greenblatt urged the US to reassess its approach to both the nuclear talks with Iran and the ongoing crisis on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Speaking with i24NEWS in an interview aired Tuesday, Greenblatt said the Kremlin has thus far outmaneuvered the White House, and lamented that President Trump's 'Maximum Pressure' campaign against Tehran was 'cut off prematurely'.

Greenblatt argued that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and current efforts to revive the agreement - which Greenblatt dubbed 'the appeasement deal' - have emboldened Tehran, pointing to recent attacks on not only Israel but also moderate Arab states in the region.