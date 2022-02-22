The Russian Parliament has approved President Vladimir Putin's request to deploy Russia's military outside the country, moving one step closer towards a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

By law the president is required to obtain the approval of the members of parliament in order to operate the Russian military forces outside the country’s borders, and the approval of the parliament takes effect immediately.

The move allows Putin to order military forces to invade Ukraine immediately, should he decide to make the move. In a briefing at the Kremlin today, Putin said, "Ukraine is armed from head to toe. This is an anti-Russian move and unacceptable. Russia is very concerned about the possibility that Ukraine will develop nuclear weapons."

Putin's remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was sorry his country had given up nuclear weapons in 1994, and Putin said "this statement was intended for Russia."

Concurrent with rising tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border, the White House has announced that President Biden will deliver a special speech to the nation this evening. Biden's speech comes after the US called Russia's move to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent and send "peacekeeping forces" there an "invasion of Ukraine."

Former US President Donald Trump today criticized the Biden Administration's handling of the Ukraine crisis.

"If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all," Trump said in a statement.

"I know Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump administration what he is doing now, no way!" Trump said.