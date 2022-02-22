

Defense Minister Benny Gantz delivered remarks at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations annual Israel Leadership Mission held today at the Inbal Hotel in Jerusalem.

Minister Gantz expressed his gratitude for the important work undertaken by the umbrella organization and touched on the importance of maintaining the strong bond between Israel and the Jewish diaspora: “Thank you for supporting and loving Israel - for never despairing or retreating from the struggle to improve the Jewish state. Thank you for investing in young generations of Jews so that they may know the story of their second home in Israel and continue the legacy of our eternal bond.”



Regarding Iran, Gantz said: “I have said this before, and I will stress this again. A nuclear deal, if signed with Iran – does not mark the end of the road. It opens the door to important action that must be taken. This includes monitoring open files. It also means stopping the development of ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads."



He added: “We must not reach this point in the road again – and that means dealing with the sunset clause. Enforcement and supervision by the I.A.E.A. are crucial but not enough. We need to have offensive capabilities and a set of sanctions ready in our back pockets in case Iran violates the agreement.”



“During the J.C.P.O.A. period, Iran increased its security budget by 50%. We must deal with Iranian aggression and support for proxies and ensure that their ‘so-called’ security budget isn’t increased and money isn’t poured into terrorism. Today I would like to reveal, just how far Iranian aggression has reached.



Pointing to an image of a Mojaher- type UAV, Minister Gantz said: “I have brought with me a single image – it really is worth a thousand words. This image shows an model of the advanced Iranian Mohajer UAV, presented by Venezuela’s President. In addition to developing Iranian UAVs in Venezuela, our assessments show that Iranian PGMs are being delivered for these UAVs and other similar models. With this image in mind, I can tell you that in my meetings with partners from around the world, including African and Latin American partners - I heard extreme concern about Iranian support for terrorism. Iran truly is a global and regional challenge and not just a threat to the State of Israel.”