Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has decided to appoint MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Merets) as Israel’s Consul General in Shanghai.



Minister Lapid said: “MK Rinawie Zoabi comes with rich managerial experience and a diverse and impressive economic and public service background. I wish her success, and I’m sure that she will lead Israel’s Consulate General in Shanghai to new and important achievements. There is no disagreement about the importance of China in general and of Shanghai in particular to the global economy. Our economic ties with China are an important growth engine for the Israeli economy and must continue to be promoted.”



MK Zoabi said in response to her appointment: “It is a great privilege to be the first Arab woman to serve in such a senior diplomatic role. I am pleased to be able to contribute to the important task of strengthening our economic, commercial, and cultural cooperation with one of Israel’s most significant economic partners from the Consulate General of Israel in Shanghai, an important nerve center of the global economy.”