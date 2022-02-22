Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke Tuesday with Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky and embassy staff who recently arrived to the city of Lviv.

Minister Lapid emphasized that protecting the lives of Israel’s emissaries, Israeli citizens situated in Ukraine, and the large Jewish community in the country, is the State of Israel’s top priority.

Minister Lapid thanked Ambassador Brodsky and the entire embassy team, as well as Foreign Ministry staff, for their accurate and efficient assessments and execution of the evacuation procedure.

The embassy team joined the staff of the temporary consular office, which was established in the city of Lviv last week and will continue to provide assistance to Israelis in need.

At a situation assessment held Tuesday morning at the Foreign Ministry and led by Minister Lapid, the Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation of Ukraine’s neighbors Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Moldova for their consent to Israel’s request to allow the passage of Israeli citizens through land border crossings if needed.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated its call to all Israeli citizens to leave Ukraine immediately.