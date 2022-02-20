Israel’s Diaspora Minister lauded Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s decision Sunday to lift the entry ban against unvaccinated tourists, saying that the country will need to learn to “live alongside the virus”.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, Minister Nachman Shai (Labor) said the move would help reunite families in Israel with their non-citizen relatives abroad.

“Opening Israel’s skies is a very welcome step and will help reunite families from around the world with their loved ones in Israel.”

“Last week I recommended to Prime Minister Bennett that Israel allow unvaccinated children into the country to enable families to reunite, particularly ahead of the Passover holiday which is such a crucial time for families to be together, as well as for the upcoming Purim festivities.”

“I am happy that the prime minister has responded positively to the requests of thousands of families around the world, Jews and non-Jews alike, who have sought to meet up once again after a long period of separation caused in part by restrictions such as the ban on entry for unvaccinated children.”

“After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic the time has come to return to a more normal reality and to live alongside this virus, along with appropriate measures to preserve public health.”

“The opening of Israel’s skies is great news for anyone with family in Israel who can now come here and celebrate Passover and Purim together. We’re waiting for you!”

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Bennett, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz), and Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) agreed to end most restrictions on the entry of foreign tourists to Israel, including lifting the ban on unvaccinated tourists.

"We are seeing a steady decline in the morbidity data; therefore, this is the time to gradually open what we were the first in the world to close," Bennett said.

"Our indicators must be in sync with the situation on the ground; what we are telling the public must be in sync with what is expected of it. In order to maintain the public's trust and be certain that the citizens of Israel are implementing the directives and the government's decision, we must open up as the situation improves – and it is improving significantly."

"At the moment, the situation in Israel is good. This is the result of correct and dynamic management; therefore, we are now opening up. At the same time, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and in the event of a new variant, we will again act quickly."