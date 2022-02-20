Rabbi Yaakov Herzog, an Israeli from Ramat Shlomo in Jerusalem who holds American citizenship, recently visited Iran and uploaded documentation of the visit on social media.

In the documentation he is seen in the tomb of Mordechai and Esther and later visiting the bazaar of Tehran. At the same time, he met with members of the local Jewish community and posed for pictures with Iranian citizens.

The Jewish community in Tehran claimed that this was a visit without a specific purpose. Herzog's entourage said that this was a rabbinical mission to advance issues related to Jewish life.

Rabbi Herzog refused to comment, but it is known that he had already moved from Tehran to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

A few months ago, Herzog was interviewed by Kan News in which he shared his attempt to establish a Jewish community in Saudi Arabia and described his regular outings to Riyadh, where he walks around undisturbed in haredi attire and receives a warm welcome: "Obviously they see a Jew. It's like I'll walk the streets of Dizengoff or Jaffa. There is no difference."