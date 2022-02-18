Law enforcement in Germany listed antisemitism as a contributing reason that a man near Berlin murdered four members of his family before committing suicide, the Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors said that the bodies of the man, 40, and his wife, 40, and their three children, 10, 8 and 4, were found deceased from gunshot wounds at their house located in Koenigs Wusterhausen in the state of Brandenburg on December 7, 2021.

A note written by the man was found at the scene. He wrote that he was worried that the discovery of a fake coronavirus vaccine certificate would cause his children to be taken into custody by the government.

The German Interior Ministry said in a statement that police discovered chat messages in which the man said that he believed the goverment’s vaccine mandate was part of a plan to “to halve the world population and establish a new world order under Jewish leadership.”

